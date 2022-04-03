Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Fox News Giving Airtime to RINO Nancy Mace of South Carolina

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is hammering Fox News for going against him and giving airtime to RINO Congresswoman from South Carolina Nancy Mace.

President Trump has endorsed her opponent Katie Arrington. You can read the full statement below.

Fox News is putting on the terrible Nancy Mace of South Carolina at every opportunity they get. Fox Board Member (too bad!) Paul Ryan is pushing her so hard it’s ridiculous. She’s nasty, disloyal, and bad for the Republican Party. Her opponent, Katie Arrington, is wonderful and will do a much better job for both South Carolina and the Republican Party. Katie Arrington has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

