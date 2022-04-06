Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America HAMMERING Alyssa Farah

The following statement is from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is hammering Alyssa Farrah who was in his administration as a lightweight.

Check out the statement below.

Alyssa Farah, who was always considered a lightweight within the Trump Administration (and someone I hardly knew), went from heaping praise on “Trump” to going the opposite direction when the Radical Left started throwing around the “bucks.” She never had what it took, and never will!

In the video below, Farah contradicts her tweet where she urged Republicans to vote for anyone besides Trump, or to even write someone in.

WATCH:

4 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...