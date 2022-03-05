Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Katie Arrington Against RINO Nancy Mase

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Katie Arrington against incumbent RINO Nancy Mase.

You can read the following statement below.

Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican. Her automobile accident a number of years ago was devastating, and made it very difficult for her to campaign after having won the primary against another terrible candidate, “Mr. Argentina.” Katie is strong on the Military, our great Vets, Law Enforcement, the Border, and will fight very hard for our under-siege Second Amendment and Lower Taxes. Katie is a wonderful woman and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

