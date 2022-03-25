Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Jimmy Patronis of Florida

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Jimmy Patronis of Florida, and we’re not really sure what for, but here’s the statement below.

Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the Great State of Florida, has done a great job as CFO, where he also serves as the State’s Fire Marshall and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet. A fourth generation Floridian from the wonderful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a great friend to me and to MAGA.

Jimmy Patronis served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2006-2014, where he distinguished himself and chaired the Economic Affairs Committee. Jimmy is a defender of the 2nd Amendment, strongly supports our First Responders and our Greats Vets and works to keep Florida’s Economy strong. Jimmy Patronis is a committed conservative and a great family man and I give him my Complete and Total Endorsement!

