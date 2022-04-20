Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announcing Rally in Greenwood, Nebraska April 29

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:00PM CDT.
Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:00PM CDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks
Venue:
I-80 Speedway
13909 238th Street
Greenwood, NE 68366
Special Guest Speaker:
Mr. Charles W. Herbster, American Agribusiness Executive and Candidate for Governor of Nebraska
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
3:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins
5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks
8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.
