Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announcing Rally in Greenwood, Nebraska April 29

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:00PM CDT.

Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:00PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks

Venue:

I-80 Speedway

13909 238th Street

Greenwood, NE 68366

Special Guest Speaker:

Mr. Charles W. Herbster, American Agribusiness Executive and Candidate for Governor of Nebraska

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

3:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

