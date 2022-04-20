News

Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announcing Rally in Greenwood, Nebraska April 29

Matt Couch April 20, 2022 1 Comment

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:00PM CDT.

Friday, April 29, 2022, at 8:00PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks

Venue:

I-80 Speedway

13909 238th Street

Greenwood, NE 68366

Special Guest Speaker:

Mr. Charles W. Herbster,  American Agribusiness Executive and Candidate for Governor of Nebraska

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

3:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

5:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

Matt Couch

