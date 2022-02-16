Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Hammering Mitch McConnell

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers Senator minority leader Mitch McConnell.

You can read the full statement below.

Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters. He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history. And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our Borders, rising Inflation, Unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact finding on the incompentent Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election. Instead, he bails out the Radical Left and the RINOs.

If Mitch would have fought for the election, like the Democrats would have if in the same position, we would not be discussing any of the above today, and our Country would be STRONG and PROUD instead of weak and embarrassed.

