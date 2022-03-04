Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Loren Culp Over RINO Dan Newhouse in Washington State

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing conservative Loren Culp over RINO (Republican in Name Only) Dan Newhouse in Washington’s 4th District.

You can read the full statement below.

Loren Culp is running against RINO Congressman Dan Newhouse in Washington’s 4th District. Newhouse joined the Radical Left Democrats to vote for the Impeachment Hoax, angering his constituents and causing the Republican Party of Washington to totally rebuke him. Loren Culp has protected the great people of Central Washington for years as a highly respected Police Chief. A man of the people, Loren will always defend your personal liberty, our under-siege Second Amendment, Election Integrity, and Law Enforcement. Unlike Dan Newhouse, who is absolutely terrible, Loren will never turn his back on Central Washington, or our Country. Loren Culp has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

