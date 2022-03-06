Official Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Congressman Morgan Griffith for Re-Election in Virginia

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman Morgan Griffith for re-election in Virginia.

You can read the full statement below.

Congressman Morgan Griffith is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Virginia’s 9th Congressional District. Morgan is working hard to Grow our Economy and Create Jobs, Champion American Energy Independence, Secure our Border, Support our Military and Vets, Protect and Defend our Second Amendment, and Hold the Biden Administration accountable for their colossal incompetence. Morgan has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

