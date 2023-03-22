Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on the Fake News Media

The following is an official statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United State of America on the Fake News media.

You can read the full statement from President Trump below:

Shame on Fake News ABC for broadcasting ILLEGALLY LEAKED false allegations from a Never Trump, now former chief judge, against the Trump legal team. This disinformation is on par with their breathless Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and “no-collusion” Mueller speculation, all of which were totally disproven. These leaks are happening because there is no factual or legal basis or substance to any case against President Trump. The deranged Democrats and their comrades in the mainstream media are corrupting the legal process and weaponizing the justice system in order to manipulate public opinion, because they are clearly losing the political battle.

“The real story here, that Fake News ABC SHOULD be reporting on, is that prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever.

“President Trump is the only leader fighting for the Constitution in order to protect the American people from being abused by a crooked system.”

