Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on New York Attorney General Letitia James and Lawless New York City

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.
In the following statement the 45th President shows video and addresses the New York State Attorney General’s obsession with him while crime runs rampant in New York City.
You can read the full statement and watch the video below.
With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and highly partisan Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, should focus her efforts on saving the State of New York and ending its reputation as a Crime Capital of the World, instead of spending millions of dollars and utilizing a large portion of her office in going after Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization (for many years!), who have probably done more for New York than virtually any other person or group, including employing many wonderful people and paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes. This never-ending Witch Hunt must stop. We don’t need racist political hacks going after good, hardworking people for highly partisan political gain. The people of our Country see right through it all, and won’t take this Radical Left “sickness” anymore. Make New York Great Again!
Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month I have made $30,000 by doing this online job just in my part (Xc21) time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by:-
.
Follow instructions here:>>>>> http://dollarscash12.blogspot.com