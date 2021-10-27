Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States on Fox News

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President unloads on Fox News allowing horrible and untruthful anti-Trump commercials to be ran against them.

Read the full statement below:

What good is it if FOX News speaks well of me when they continually allow horrible and untruthful anti-Trump commercials to be run—and plenty of them. In the good old days, that would never have happened and today it happens all of the time. Ratings-challenged CNN and MSNBC would never run a positive Trump ad—never. With so many forces against us, Big Tech, the Fake News Media, the Radical Left, the RINOs, and more, we are at such a disadvantage, but we will win anyway!

