Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America [VIDEO]

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

We must be able to defend our homeland, our allies, and our military assets around the world from the threat of hypersonic missiles, no matter where they are launched from. Just as President Trump rebuilt our military, President Trump will build a state-of-the-art next-generation missile defense shield to defend America from missile attack.

Under Joe Biden the world has become vastly more dangerous, and there is no greater danger than the deadly menace of nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles.

World War Three would be a catastrophe unlike any other. The best way to ensure that such a conflict ever happens is to be prepared with unmatched technology and unrivaled strength.

President Trump will work with Congress and our great military leaders to build a state-of-the-art, next generation missile defense shield, just as Israel is now protected by the Iron Dome.

America must have an impenetrable dome to protect our people.

President Trump rebuilt our military at a level that nobody thought possible, but we must take that further step.

It’s Time to Stop the Atlanta Riots From Ever Happening Again

The violent and vicious riots in Atlanta carried out by the anti-police, radical left anarchists are an abomination.

Unfortunately, nothing will happen to most of these rioters because of the Marxist prosecutors who have seized control of our justice system.

As always, hardworking, law-abiding citizens of all backgrounds pay the price for this George Soros-sponsored, radical left extremism.

The rioters who attack our wonderful police officers and destroy so many lives must be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

If Marxist prosecutors betray their oaths and refuse to protect our citizens, President Trump will send in federal law enforcement to restore peace and public safety.

President Trump will restore law and order in America.

The new D.C. city council crime bill is the latest iteration of the Democrat’s defund the police crusade.

Washington D.C. has the worst record on crime and murder that it’s ever had, yet this bill:

Reduces the penalties for carjackers.

Reduces the penalties for robberies.

Slashes penalties for convicted felons committing gun crimes.

Eliminates almost all mandatory minimum sentences.

Congress must stop these deranged policies from going into law.

Congress should immediately send a resolution to Joe Biden’s desk rejecting this weak-on-crime agenda.

Force Biden to choose between standing with violent criminals or the law-abiding citizens of our nation’s capital.

Watch the video below:

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



