Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Urging Missouri Congressman Billy Long to Run for U.S. Senate

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is urging Congressman Billy Long to run for United States Senate in the State of Missouri.

Check out the statement below!

Have the great people of Missouri been considering the big, loud, and proud personality of Congressman Billy Long for the Senate? Do they appreciate what they have in him, a warrior and the first major political leader to say, “You better get on the Trump Train, it’s leaving the station.” That was before I even announced I was running for President. This is not an Endorsement, but I’m just askin’?

