Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Saying He Will NOT Endorse Bill McSwain for Governor of Pennsylvania

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain who’s now trying to run for the governor of Pennsylvania.

You can read the full statement below.

One person in Pennsylvania who I will not be endorsing is Bill McSwain for Governor. He was the U.S. Attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive Election Fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth. He said Barr told him not to do anything (because Barr was afraid of being impeached by the Democrats), but he should have done his job anyway. Without free and fair Elections, we don’t have a Country. Do not vote for Bill McSwain, a coward, who let our Country down. He knew what was happening and let it go. It was there for the taking and he failed so badly. Many of the U.S. Attorneys were probably told not to do anything by Barr. Hence, our Country is going to hell.

True the Vote’s findings are determinative and Bill McSwain should be ashamed of himself, as should many Republican leaders who didn’t act. They said Philadelphia and Detroit were two of the most corrupt places in the Country, with Georgia being one of the most corrupt states!

