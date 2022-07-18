Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Pushing Arizona Rally Back to July 22 to Honor Ivana Trump

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will postpone the Save America Rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, to Friday, July 22, 2022, at 7:00PM MST.

Friday, July 22, 2022, at 7:00PM MST

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for U.S. Senate, and the entire Arizona Trump Ticket.

Venue:

Findlay Toyota Center

3201 Main St.

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 5:00PM MST. If your press credential was approved for the original rally, it will be re-approved, but you must resubmit your credential request for the newly scheduled rally.

