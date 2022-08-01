Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Wisconsin Rally Friday, Aug 5

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 7:00PM CDT.

Friday, August 5, 2022, at 7:00PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of Tim Michels for Governor of Wisconsin and the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket.

Venue:

Waukesha County Fairgrounds

1000 Northview Road

Waukesha, WI 53188

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

