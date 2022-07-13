Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Rally in Arizona Saturday July 16, 2022

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 4:00PM MST.
Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 4:00PM MST
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for U.S. Senate, and the entire Arizona Trump Ticket.
Venue:
Findlay Toyota Center
3201 Main St.
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Timeline of Events:
6:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
11:00AM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins
1:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
4:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 5:00PM MST.