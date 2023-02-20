Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on New Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll

Mar-a-Lago, FL —A new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted February 15-16 shows President Donald J. Trump as the clear frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential primary election.

According to the survey, President Trump’s support is double his nearest competitor with his nearest opponent losing support in recent weeks.

If the Republican presidential primary for the 2024 election was held today, who would you vote for? (GOP voters)

46% Donald J. Trump

23% Ron DeSantis

7% Mike Pence

6% Nikki Haley

3% Mike Pompeo

9% Undecided

Markedly, the poll indicates that President Trump will win the 2024 GOP primary regardless of the number of GOP candidates in the field. In a head-to-head matchup with just one opponent, President Trump would still win with a commanding 11-point lead.

If the Republican party primary is down to two choices, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, who would you choose to run as president in 2024 among the two? (GOP Voters)

56% Donald J. Trump

44% Ron DeSantis

According to the polling memo, President Trump would beat Joe Biden by 5 points in the general election. Conversely, the survey shows that President Trump’s nearest opponent and Joe Biden are virtually tied in a hypothetical general election.

If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?

46% Donald J. Trump

41% Joe Biden

