Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Joe Rogan

The following is an Official Statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the censorship and attacks on top rated podcaster, comedian, and UFC announcer Joe Rogan.

You can read the following statement below:

Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!

