The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.
In the following statement, the 45th President hammers the fake news media, Democrats, and RINOs (Republicans in Name Only).
You can read the full statement below.
The Fake News Mainstream Media, Democrats, and RINOs are obsessed with pushing the latest Witch Hunt against me.
All American Patriots know that I always do everything “by the book” and that this Hoax will fail miserably just like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and all other attempts, perpetrated by the same people, to weaponize Law Enforcement against the 45th President, me. We have to rescue our great Country.
Make America Great Again!
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
My friend of course knows the needle state about this beautiful freelance technique. (Eg ~310) Sure, I’ve tried the f9 Associate title, I’m currently being paid $26000 monthly, at the same time I’m not paying an excessive amount of time to Associate in Nursing. In addition,
you will do this. ==== http://simplework244.blogspot.com/