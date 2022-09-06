News

Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Fake News Mainstream Media, Democrats, and RINOs

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers the fake news media, Democrats, and RINOs (Republicans in Name Only).

You can read the full statement below.

The Fake News Mainstream Media, Democrats, and RINOs are obsessed with pushing the latest Witch Hunt against me.

All American Patriots know that I always do everything “by the book” and that this Hoax will fail miserably just like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and all other attempts, perpetrated by the same people, to weaponize Law Enforcement against the 45th President, me. We have to rescue our great Country.

Make America Great Again!

