Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Democrats Stealing 300 Billion With Latest Money Grab

The following is a statement by Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States of America on the Democrats latest $300 billion money grab.

As you know, the Democrats are now forgiving student debt up to $20,000 per student in an industry that’s already in the hole $1.6 trillion, and indoctrinating our kids to hell and back.

Read the full statement from President Trump below:

Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000—and just like I predicted, it’s coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most! Crippling inflation, unaffordable energy prices, and WAR—all things that should never have happened. But if that wasn’t enough, now Americans are bailing out College Administrators who fleeced students, and those who opted for Degrees there was no way they could afford. America is a nation in decline, and the cliff into oblivion is within sight. Stop voting for Democrats! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

