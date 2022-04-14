Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on America’s Oil Reserves Being Depleted by Joe Biden

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the failures and inadequacies of the Biden presidency depleting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) which are there for in case of wartime or emergencies due to his failed foreign policy and making American energy dependent, instead of energy independent.

You can read the full statement below.

So after 50 years of being virtually empty, I built up our oil reserves during my administration, and low energy prices, to 100% full. It’s called the Strategic National Reserves, and it hasn’t been full for many decades. In fact, it’s been mostly empty. It’s supposed to only be used for large-scale emergency or conflict. Now I see where Biden has just announced he’s going to take what we so carefully and magically built, and what will be a futile attempt to reduce oil and gasoline prices. They will soon bring it down to empty again. It just never ends!

