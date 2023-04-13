Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Agenda47 and New York AG Letitia James

Mar-a-Lago, FL— In a new Agenda47 policy video, President Donald J. Trump pledged to restore justice in America and end the corrupt weaponization of our justice system by dangerous Marxist prosecutors.

“There is no more dire threat to the American Way of Life than the corruption and weaponization of our Justice System—and it’s happening all around us,” President Trump said. “If we cannot restore the fair and impartial rule of law, we will not be a free country.”

President Trump will also appoint 100 U.S. Attorneys who will be the “polar opposite of the Soros District Attorneys” who are destroying the rule of law in America, overhaul the Department of Justice and order sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local district attorneys.

“As part of this effort, there should be a federal inquiry into the Soros prosecutor in Austin, Texas, who charged a veteran with murder for defending himself against a threat by a heavily armed member of a radical left mob,” President Trump continued.

When President Trump returns to the White House, he will order the Department of Justice to establish a task force on protecting the right to self-defense.

The new plan will also confront the radicalization of America’s law schools and fight the purge of Conservatives at law firms.

TRANSCRIPT

There is no more dire threat to the American Way of Life than the corruption and weaponization of our Justice System—and it’s happening all around us. If we cannot restore the fair and impartial rule of law, we will not be a free country.

As President, it will be my personal mission to restore the scales of justice in America. We will have fairness and equality under the law.

To that end, I will appoint U.S. Attorneys who will be the polar opposite of the Soros District Attorneys and others that are being appointed throughout the United States. Very unfair to our population. Very unfair to our country.

They will be the 100 most ferocious legal warriors against crime and Communist corruption that this country has ever seen.

As we completely overhaul the federal Department of Justice and FBI, we will also launch sweeping civil rights investigations into Marxist local District Attorneys. And that’s what we have—they are Marxist in many cases.

By refusing to charge countless crimes, these Soros prosecutors appear to be engaging in selective enforcement based on illegal racial discrimination.

In Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and every other city where these maniacs have taken over, the DA’s offices should face federal subpoenas of their staff, their emails, and their records to determine whether they have blatantly violated federal Civil Rights law.

As part of this effort, there should be a federal inquiry into the Soros prosecutor in Austin, Texas, who charged a veteran with murder for defending himself against a threat by a heavily armed member of a radical left mob. I will also order the Department of Justice to establish a task force on protecting the right to self-defense, which is under siege nationwide.

In addition, we will have a complete investigation into the use of police state tactics by federal authorities to arrest conservatives and Christians. We will find out who ordered it, and we will hold them totally accountable.

There is much more that we must do. We have to confront this radicalized law in schools. You take a look at what they’ve done to our schools, our beautiful schools.

We have to reform the far-left Bar Associations and stop the purge of Conservative lawyers from major law firms. I will do whatever it takes to save our legal system—among the greatest achievements of Western Civilization—from the Marxist barbarians who seek to destroy it. And we will do that, we will save it.

Thank you very much.

Donald J. Trump

April 13th, 2023

Letitia James is a Soros-funded Democrat attorney general .

George Soros provided funding for Letitia James’ campaign.

James also received funding from George Soros’ daughter-in-law Jennifer Soros.

Letitia James made clear that “ getting Trump ” was the motivating force behind her campaign for attorney general.

In a 2018 video, James stated , “I’m running for attorney general, because I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president when our fundamental rights are at stake . He [Trump] should be charged with obstructing justice. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses and we would join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across this nation in removing this president from office … It’s important that everyone understand that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end .”

Letitia James announced that as Attorney General, she “look[ed] forward to going into the office of Attorney General every day, suing [President Trump] . . . and then going home!”

During her 2018 campaign, Letitia James vowed , “ As the next Attorney General of New York I will be a voice for the powerless and take on President Trump . ”

James sa i d , “The president of the United States has to worry about three things; Mueller, Cohen , and Tish James . We’re all closing in on him.”

James admitted that her desire to take down Trump , more than helping the people of New York, motivated her run for attorney general. LETITIA JAMES IN 2018: “This campaign was never really about me or any of the candidates who ran . It was about the people, but mostly it was about that man in the White House who can’t go a day without threatening our fundamental rights .”



When she won in 2018 , Letitia James reiterated her intention to use the power of her office to target Trump, saying “I will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn.”

Letitia James twe e ted , “Here’s what @realDonaldTrump needs to know: I’ve got my eyes on Trump Tower.”

Letitia James called President Trump “an embarrassment to all that we stand for.”

Letitia James prom i sed to be a “force pushing back against President Donald Trump through legal challenges.”

Letitia James highligh t ed several members of Congress who were supporting her campaign specifically because “they know I’m the toughest and best suited to take on Donald Trump.”

Former U.S. attorney, senior FBI official and chief of the Drug Enforcement Administration Chuck Rosenberg wrote that Letitia James’ comments during her campaign “demonstrate a prejudgment of the facts and a political predisposition to the issues she now must manage apolitically and dispassionately … she ought to fully and deeply appreciate that injudicious comments undermine her office and her cases – legally and factually [.]”

Letitia James is a Democratic activist .

During each of the last two years, Letitia James contributed to ActBlue , a left-wing online fundraising platform that Joe Biden and many other Democratic candidates used in 2020 .

Letitia James has donated to multiple Democrat ic candidates.

Letitia James has been soft on crime and has tried to prevent New York’s police officers from doing their jobs .

Last year, Letitia James refu s ed to commit to tightening New York’s no cash bail system, saying we need make sure we are “r esis ting the urge to overreact to spikes in crime .”

Letitia James recommended that police officers stop arresting people with certain open warrants during traffic stops because “ the involvement of police in such situations can result in violent interactions.”

In 2021, Letitia James introduced a bill to limit police officers’ use of force and make it easier to prosecute officers. The head of the Police Benevolent Association of NYC criticized the bill, saying “The bottom line: more cops and more regular New Yorkers are going to get hurt . ” In 2022, t he 50,000 member Police Conference of New York endorsed Letitia James’ opponent Michael Henry in the attorney general race.

NYC Detectives Endowment president Paul DiGiacomo said that James “has been no help whatsoever to the women and men who daily put themselves in harm’s way. Keeping New Yorkers safe from criminals is not her priority. She sued the NYPD on pattern and practices after the George Floyd riots, but said nothing about the rioters total disregard for public safety and for public and private property.”

Letitia James covered for her former chief of staff who was accused of sexual harassment.

Letitia James’ former aide alleged that James had protected her former longtime chief of staff who was accused of sexual harassment rather than aggressively investigating his conduct.

James repor t edly knew about her aide’s sexual harassment allegations for over a month before Election Day 2022 but did not publicize the matter until after the election.

Letitia James has used taxpayer dollars to fund her radical woke agenda.

In March 2023, Letitia James hosted a Drag Story Hour. James tweeted , “It’s time for Drag Story Hour! We’re at @LGBTCenterNYC with some amazing Drag Story Hour NYC storytellers, New York families, elected officials, and community leaders to kick off our Drag Story Hour read-a-thon!”

Letitia James has pursued a n anti-Second Amendment agenda .

I n 2018 , Letitia James called the NRA a “terrorist organization” and “a criminal enterprise.”

Letitia James defended New York State’s draconian gun control law after a judge

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

