Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff

Matt Couch March 30, 2022

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is hammering Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff on the fake Russian hoax, the impeachment scams, and more.

You can read the full statement below:

Shifty Adam Schiff and the same “scum” who fought us on Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and more, coupled with Crazy Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, have gone on, as the Unselect Committee, to try and destroy the lives of many wonderful people. It can’t be allowed to happen!

