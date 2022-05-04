Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America offering FREE SCREENING of ‘2000 Mules’ at PA Rally Saturday

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, is pleased to announce the screening of Dinesh D’Souza’s newest documentary, 2,000 Mules, at the Save America Rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Venue:
Westmoreland Fairgrounds
123 Blue Ribbon Lane
Greensburg, PA 15601
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking Opens
1:00PM – Screening of 2,000 Mules
3:00PM – Doors Open
5:00PM – Program Speakers Begin
8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.