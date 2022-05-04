Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America offering FREE SCREENING of ‘2000 Mules’ at PA Rally Saturday

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, is pleased to announce the screening of Dinesh D’Souza’s newest documentary, 2,000 Mules, at the Save America Rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Venue:

Westmoreland Fairgrounds

123 Blue Ribbon Lane

Greensburg, PA 15601

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Opens

1:00PM – Screening of 2,000 Mules

3:00PM – Doors Open

5:00PM – Program Speakers Begin

8:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...