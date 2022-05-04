Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Hammering New York AG Letitia James on Her ‘Witch Hunt’

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is hammering the witch hunt being conducted by radical leftist Democrat Attorney General in the state of New York Letitia James.

You can read the full statement below:

After handing over millions of pages of documents, perhaps more than any person or entity has ever given before, there is nothing that can be done to satisfy the racist Attorney General of New York State, failed Gubernatorial candidate Letitia James, or the New York State Courts which are biased, unyielding, and totally unfair. With rampant and record setting crime, a 42.8% increase over last year was just announced, and every other unimaginable problem, no wonder everyone is leaving the State, including businesses left and right.

This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in history, and it should not be allowed to continue. It is a politically driven Scam the likes of which has never been seen before. If I wasn’t leading in every poll by substantial numbers, this persecution would have long ago ended. The good news is, I have done nothing wrong!

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...