Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Hammering Kemp Campaign in Georgia for Lying

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the Kemp campaign claiming he has given up on Georgia Gubenatorial candidate David Purdue, Trump says that’s completely the opposite and they are lying.

You can read the full statement below from Truth Social.

“The Kemp Campaign, together with Fake News NBC, has put out a phony narrative that I have given up on David Perdue in Georgia. That is completely FALSE! I am with David all the way because Brian Kemp was the WORST Governor in the Country on Election Integrity!”

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...