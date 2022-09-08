Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Jon Husted for Lt Governor

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President is endorsing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine for Re-Election, as well as Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted for Re-Election.

You can read the full statement below:

Things are really starting to look good in Ohio for Republicans, probably because they’ve seen the alternative, and the alternative is not good. I won Ohio twice, in a landslide, and we may have to do it again! With a heated Senate race where J.D. Vance is pulling ahead of a “RINO Democrat,” Tim Ryan, who has tied himself to me rather than Biden, yet he’s voted 100% for Biden’s destructive economic policies, little has been said about the race for Governor, where we have an outstanding person running, Mike DeWine, who quietly, but professionally and patriotically, goes about doing his job, and really well.

Running alongside his very talented and loyal Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted, Ohio has been in strong hands with the Economy “roaring,” especially in the four years that I was President. This great team is running against a terrible person, and failed Mayor, Nan Whaley, where crime rates in Dayton, under her leadership, have reached new highs. I know very well who she is, and she would send Ohio back to the Stone Ages. Mike DeWine and Jon Husted truly deserve my Complete and Total Endorsement, AND THEY’VE GOT IT—they will never let you down!

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...