Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congressman Thomas Massie for Re-Election in Kentucky

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District for re-election.

You can read the full statement below:

Congressman Thomas Massie is a Conservative Warrior for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District! An MIT graduate and a first-rate Defender of the Constitution, Thomas fights hard to Protect your Liberties, especially the First and Second Amendments, which are under siege by the Radical Left. Strong on the Border and our Military and Vets, Thomas Massie has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

