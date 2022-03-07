Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Endorsing Congressman John Moolenaar for Re-Election

The following is an official statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Congressman John Moolenaar of Michigan for re-election.

You can read the full statement below:

Congressman John Moolenaar is a terrific representative of the people of Michigan in the United States Congress. He is working hard to Lower Health Care Costs, Champion our Farmers and Agriculture, Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Support our Military and Vets, Defend Life, and Protect our Second Amendment. John Moolenaar has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...