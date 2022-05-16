Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America Announcing Wyoming Rally May 28th

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 4:00PM MDT.
Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 4:00PM MDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of Endorsed Candidate Harriet Hageman for U.S Representative from Wyoming.
Venue:
Ford Wyoming Center
1 Events Drive
Casper, WY 82601
Timeline of Events:
6:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
11:00AM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins
1:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks
4:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 5:00PM MDT.