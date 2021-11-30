Official Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States Endorsing Kevin Rathbun for State Rep in Michigan

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is endorsing Arby combat Veteran from Iraq and Afghanistan Kevin Rathbun for Michigan State Representative.

You can read the full statement below:

Everyone knows I love our Military and our proud Soldiers who have been so horribly disrespected by Joe Biden. America and Michigan needs proven leadership, men and women of the highest integrity, who believe in America First, and who will lead and fight. The Deep State cannot be beaten without real leaders, and Kevin Rathbun is such a man. He is a three-tour Army combat Veteran from Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a wonderful dad to four great children. His wife Ashley is amazing and a great success in her own right. Kevin Rathbun is the fighter we need in Michigan to uncover voter fraud, and Kevin will have the courage to act on it. I wholeheartedly Endorse Kevin Rathbun for Michigan State Representative!

