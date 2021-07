Our good friend Benny Johnson reveals that Liz Cheney is the most unpopular Republican in America, and it’s not even close.

Polling from Axios has the lowest net approval rating of any Republican in the county at -43%. Yes, that’s right, NEGATIVE FORTY-THREE PERCENT.

Benny chimes in, “do potholes even poll that low?” and “Do root canals even poll that low?”

Watch the hilarious segment below.

