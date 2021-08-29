Office of U.S. Naval Intelligence Threatens Active and Retired Military, to Watch Their Tongue About Criticizing President & Other Leaders

What you are about to read is absolutely shocking. The Office of Naval Intelligence is literally putting out statements warning active duty and retired military personnel to watch what they say about their leadership, or the Biden regimes performance or you could face consequences. We officially are living in a banana republic.

The story first broke by our good friends over at Beard Vet, shows some insane wording here.

“Given the heightened political and social atmosphere surrounding Afghanistan, it is important to remind our uniformed personnel (active duty and reservists on temporary active duty) and MILITARY RETIREES of their responsibilities and obligations under Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and Department of Defense Directive 1344.10… uniformed personnel and MILITARY RETIREES are prohibited from disrespecting senior government leadership (e.g. the President, Vice President, Congress, Secretary of Defense, Service Secretaries, etc.)

“Even for civilians, you are reminded of the danger that your public comments will/could be attributed to ONI or the Department of Defense. While you are entitled to your opinion and to share your opinion amongst those you know and trust, being too vocal in criticism of, say, the President or members of the military and civilian leadership may reflect poorly on ONI. It is important to share your opinions, if you choose to do so, in a professional manner that does not call into question your employment, the Department of Defense, or the federal government as a whole.”

Office of Navel Intelligence putting this bullshit out?



Wtf is going on and this cannot be REAL?

They can fckn pound sand pic.twitter.com/cUu22ZZfNB — Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) August 28, 2021

Can you believe this? 32-year retired Air Force Colonel Rob Maness had this to respond to the ONI.

Read this and F off ONI https://t.co/3OvpGvVVkn — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) August 28, 2021

What are your thoughts America?

