OECD (Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development) Suspends Russia & Belarus from Participation

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced on Tuesday it has suspended Russia and Belarus from any participation in its organization. This forum is an intergovernmental economic organization​ that has 38 member countries and founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.



The suspension follows a series of condemnations from the market-oriented economic forum aimed at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.



Russia and Belarus are not official members of the Paris-based group. Russia’s accession into the OECD​ was postponed in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, and was terminated last month as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.



The OECD is one of the world’s major multilateral economic bodies with a membership of mostly rich, highly developed countries. The exclusion of Russia and Belarus will mean they’re barred from participating in negotiations on issues including taxation, international business regulation and trade.



The group also announced a plan “to develop proposals to further strengthen support to the democratically elected government of Ukraine, including to support recovery and reconstruction.”

