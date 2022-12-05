News

Obama’s Freudian Slip in Georgia is Absolutely HILARIOUS and SLAMS Biden Without Realizing it [VIDEO INSIDE]

- by Julio Cahn - Leave a Comment

Barack Obama was in Georgia this past week, campaigning on behalf of Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) for the December 6 runoff against Herschel Walker.

It isn’t anything , as the Democrats were playing the Obama card again, because of Joe Biden’s supreme unpopularity in the state of Georgia. They can’t even bring Joe in to Campaign, as he’d likely sink their chances.

So, they put the forever narcissist and divider, Obama, in Biden’s place on behalf of Warnock, but somehow, Obama manages to say the quiet part out loud about Joe Biden. 

“We all know some folks in our lives who, who don’t wish them ill will. They say crazy stuff and we’re all like, ‘Well, you know, Uncle Joe, you know what happened to him, you know, it’s okay.’ They’re part of the family, but you don’t give them serious responsibilities,” Obama explained.

Darn, did he really just say that? Talk about passive-aggressive.  

At least Obama could have said, “uncle Fred” or ‘Uncle John” or maybe Uncle Charlie, but no, he said “Uncle Joe.” He was painting a vivid and exact picture of Joe Biden, the guy who says “crazy stuff,” “you know what happened to him,” and “you don’t give them serious responsibilities” And it seemed it was said with a little smirk, since he knows that anyone listening will clearly get his meaning.

Obama was just treating Old Joe exactly how he treated him during their tenure together. Joe was always the guy who was the joke, the guy about whom Obama reportedly said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.” It is apparent Obama is treating Joe like the “also-ran,” the guy he wouldn’t support in the 2016 campaign, throwing his support for the presidency to Hillary Clinton.

With the Democrats knowing all of Joe’s deficiencies, this is who they stuck our Country with, all in order to hold onto their power. They did give “Uncle Joe” the “responsibilities,” selling him as an “experienced moderate” instead of the incompetent leftist that they all know he truly is.

Obama’s mis-spoken words may indicate that he is as tired of all this as we are, letting something like that slip out of his mouth. It’s really nasty to denigrate his “family” like that. Makes one wonder what’s going on behind the scenes in all the drama, as Biden continues to deteriorate. It is evident they are doing what they can to cover and deal with it.

All this crap has gotten past the point of amusing, as it is so harmful to our country. 


Julio Cahn

