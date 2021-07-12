Obama’s Ethics Director: Hunter Biden Art Selling Is ‘Perfect Mechanism’ For Bribing President

Barack Obama’s Ethics Director is speaking out that Hunter Biden selling art is the “perfect mechanism” for bribing the President.

The former Ethics Director for Obama Walter Shaub unloads on his CNN colleagues saying that this is disastrous.

He also goes into details that says Hunter Biden is using his fathers name to sell the art, and his prices for art pieces are astronomical for a first time artist, and he’s not selling under an alias, or even waiting until his Dad is out of office.

Watch the full video below, it’s rather newsworthy coming from CNN.

