OATH KEEPERS LEADER TO REMAIN IN JAIL UNTIL TRIAL PER U.S. JUDGE

A U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday that Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers must remain in jail while he awaits trial on sedition conspiracy charges​ arising for his alleged role in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson in Plano, Texas, was concluded in a 17-page opinion. The Judge concluded that there were no bail conditions that would either assure public safety or that the 56-year-old Granbury, Texas man would make court appearances. The decision is expected to be appealed to a higher court.



While prosecutors urged Rhodes’ continued detention, his attorneys were urging that friends or relatives have custody. One or Rhodes’ lawyers, James Lee Bright, said he and his co-counsel disagree with aspects of Johnson’s ruling and will be filing an appeal on Thursday to the district court judge handling the case in Washington. He also said, “Rhodes is doing well and looks forward to his trial.”



A federal indictment made public earlier this month alleges that Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers had for weeks plotted on how to overturn the election results and storm the Capitol by force. Rhodes and the other 10 are the first to be charged for sedition for their roles in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. The indictment also claims the Oath Keepers prepared for the siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans.



Rhodes, 56, is the most high-profile defendant of more than 725 charged so far in the Capitol attack by alleged former President Donald Trump supporters.



Prosecutors said Rhodes told his supporters in November 2020 to prepare to “oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power.



In a message two days after the election, prosecutors say the message from Rhodes said, “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit.”

Rhodes has been held in custody since he was arrested and charged on January 13, 2022, and has plead not guilty.



Another of Rhodes attorneys, Phillip Linder, said during Monday’s court hearing that his client maintains his innocence and does not pose a danger. “He only wants a public trial, he wants a speedy public trial.”

