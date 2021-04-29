NYPD Veteran Officer Killed by Intoxicated Driver in Queens, Screams: ‘I don’t have to listen to you’ While Being Arrested

The accused killer of a Queens NYPD officer hit in a horrific hit-and-run crash, boozy on vodka, wine and weed, had no drivers license and even less remote when she was arrested on Tuesday after a mile-long chase by police.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, with her windshield shattered by the impact of the lethal head-on crash, sped off as veteran NYPD Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos was catapulted 100 feet through the air on the Long Island Expressway, sources said.

When finally arrested, the agitated suspect ranted and swore at the cops taking her into custody for vehicular manslaughter, DWI and driving with a suspended license in the tragic death of Tsakos, police said.

“F— you,” a source quoted her telling the arresting officers. “I don’t have to listen to you.”

Driving a maroon Volkswagen Passatl, she ignored the traffic cones and the flashing lights of police cars, plowing into Tsakos as the officer directed cars past the scene of a fiery and fatal single-car crash in the eastbound lanes near Francis Lewis Blvd., police said.

Tsakos, the married father of two and a 14-year police veteran, died at New York-Presbyterian/Queens. He was standing in the roadway by his marked police car when he was hit, cops said.

The mouthy suspect blew a 0.15 on a Breathalyzer after her arrest — nearly double the legal limit — despite insisting she downed but a single beer, sources said. Once finally pulled over, she was slurring her words and walking unsteadily, sources said.

After 13 hours in police custody, the weepy Beauvais, in a light blue crop top, long skirt, dark blue boots and handcuffs, finally apologized as she was led from a Queens police precinct.

“I’m sorry,” she sobbed. “I’m sorry that I hit him and he’s dead. I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry.”

Beauvais was additionally charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and reckless driving as Tsakos’ family gathered in mourning at their new Long Island home — where they moved in just five months ago from Queens.

“We stand here devastated and trying to pick up the pieces of what is now a shattered home and a shattered NYPD family,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a joint hospital news conference with Mayor de Blasio.

You can read more from our friends at Pix11.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fellow officers of this hero.

