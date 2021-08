NYPD Assistant Chief of Police Stephen Hughes has tweeted the all clear moments ago that “conditions in the Times Square area have returned to normal.” he stated that the vehicular and pedestrian traffic have resumed.

@NYPDPBMS conditions in the Times Square area have returned to normal. Vehicular and Pedestrian traffic have resumed. Thank you — NYPD Manhattan South (@NYPDPBMS) August 19, 2021

Earlier on Thursday there was a suspicious package that had police clear the area of Times Square.

JUST IN – Times Square in New York City evacuated due to a suspicious package. Bomb Squad on the scene.pic.twitter.com/ojoPUlFSJh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 19, 2021

Times Square evacuated for suspicious package, Capitol on lockdown just in time to give everyone the #MagaTerrorists narrative to distract from the fact that #BidenIsAFailure. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 19, 2021

Times Square Evacuated Due To Possible Bomb Scare https://t.co/DPiozUdRqV — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2021

