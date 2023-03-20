News

NYC Prepares for Potential Trump Arrest, Mobilized Riot Police and Steel Barricades

- by Patriot Staff - 1 Comment

Ahead of the potential arrest of Donald Trump on Tuesday, New York City is taking steps to prepare for the fallout of the arrest.

It was reported earlier today that over 700 riot police were being mobilized and steel barricades were being delivered to the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Later in the day, as they were still awaiting updates from the Grand Jury, the continued preparation of the steel barricades continued.

Additionally, earlier Monday Florida Governor Ron Desantis chimed in on the potential arrest of Donald Trump (see video below).

As the potential arrest of Donald Trump continues to unfold, we will keep you posted on the latest developments here

