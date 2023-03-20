NYC Prepares for Potential Trump Arrest, Mobilized Riot Police and Steel Barricades

Ahead of the potential arrest of Donald Trump on Tuesday, New York City is taking steps to prepare for the fallout of the arrest.
It was reported earlier today that over 700 riot police were being mobilized and steel barricades were being delivered to the Manhattan Criminal Court.
Later in the day, as they were still awaiting updates from the Grand Jury, the continued preparation of the steel barricades continued.
Additionally, earlier Monday Florida Governor Ron Desantis chimed in on the potential arrest of Donald Trump (see video below).
As the potential arrest of Donald Trump continues to unfold, we will keep you posted on the latest developments here
Start earning over $600 a day from your timeshare home. In my free time after college I made $18,781 from this job._b10 An easy job and steady income is amazing. No skills are required for this position. All you need to know is how to copy and paste items online.Sign up today by following the details on this page.
This is where I started…..