NYC Prepares for Potential Trump Arrest, Mobilized Riot Police and Steel Barricades

Ahead of the potential arrest of Donald Trump on Tuesday, New York City is taking steps to prepare for the fallout of the arrest.

It was reported earlier today that over 700 riot police were being mobilized and steel barricades were being delivered to the Manhattan Criminal Court.

Steel barricades arriving outside Manhattan Criminal Court @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/aWESUZ01fU — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 20, 2023

Later in the day, as they were still awaiting updates from the Grand Jury, the continued preparation of the steel barricades continued.

Lower Manhattan, early afternoon

Waiting for updates from the grand jury investigating Trump pic.twitter.com/pzQlRPEEEw — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 20, 2023

Additionally, earlier Monday Florida Governor Ron Desantis chimed in on the potential arrest of Donald Trump (see video below).

#BREAKING: DeSantis grills Manhattan District Attorney for potential Trump indictment



"I don't know what's going to happen […] The Manhattan District Attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor […] That's an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office." pic.twitter.com/urEQIbhPHF — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 20, 2023

As the potential arrest of Donald Trump continues to unfold, we will keep you posted on the latest developments here

