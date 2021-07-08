NY TIMES SAYS US FLAG NOW REPRESENTS REPUBLICANS: ‘IF YOU LOVE USA, YOU’RE PROBABLY ON THE RIGHT’

The New York Time came out with a new report this past weekend, stating that the American Flag now only represents Republicans. You can’t even make this up anymore.

Conservative analyst Benny Johnson breaks down the insanity in the video below. The NY Times brings up a poll where they asked Republicans and Democrats if they loved the American Flag. 32% of Democrats said they loved America and the flag, only one third. Republicans it was over 60% that said they loved the flag.



It’s sad that the number is that low honestly on both ends of the spectrum.

Watch as Benny breaks it down below.

What are your thoughts Patriots, does the flag still represent you?

