NY TIMES SAYS US FLAG NOW REPRESENTS REPUBLICANS: ‘IF YOU LOVE USA, YOU’RE PROBABLY ON THE RIGHT’

The New York Time came out with a new report this past weekend, stating that the American Flag now only represents Republicans. You can’t even make this up anymore.
Conservative analyst Benny Johnson breaks down the insanity in the video below. The NY Times brings up a poll where they asked Republicans and Democrats if they loved the American Flag. 32% of Democrats said they loved America and the flag, only one third. Republicans it was over 60% that said they loved the flag.
It’s sad that the number is that low honestly on both ends of the spectrum.
Watch as Benny breaks it down below.
What are your thoughts Patriots, does the flag still represent you?
I think, hilariously enough, the New York Times into the Democrats are totally right about this. They are anti-American, Republicans are their opposition, are blatantly pro-american, and any Normie they see who isn’t anti-American seems pro-american to them. So when they see some regular person with a flag on their house, they probably think to themselves “that nazi, he prbly supports Trump”… O mean, I think what they think about Republicans DOES say a lot about what they think about America. Normies are catching on to the dynamic too, they get dinged as right-wing for not being anti-American – helps… Read more »