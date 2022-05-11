Nunes: Truth Social Aiming to Disrupt Tech Tyrants of Twitter, FaceBook, Instagram, and TikTok (VIDEO)

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes says that Truth Social plans to be a major disrupter to platforms and tyrants like Instagram and Tiktok, and said they will counter the censorship found on those sites.

It’s a bold statement for the Trump Media and Technology Group who has heavy pockets and heavy backing with over $1.3 billion in cash backing the new venture.

Conservatives are tired of having their voices silenced, and Truth Social is growing rapidly along with GETTR, ran by former Trump adviser Jason Miller which is set to near 10 million members this fall and is the fastest growing platform in social media history.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes joins Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield to discuss President Trump’s latest posts on Truth Social, as well as the need for Truth Social to combat the censorship found on Instagram and TikTok, on May 9, 2022.

