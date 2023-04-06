NUCLEAR WAR RISK AT RECORD HIGH AS TENSIONS INCREASE WORLDWIDE

Izumi Nakamitsu, United Nations (UN) High Representative for Disarmanent Affairs, said last week, “The risk of a nuclear weapon being used is currently higher that an any time since the depths of the cold war.”

It is obvious the war in Ukrane is what is driving this risk. Based on reports made during the UN’s security council last Friday, that war probably isn’t going to end anytime in the near future. And there is really no doubt of that as Americans know, or should know, it is not going to end any time soon since President Joe Biden has said that our tax dollars and equipment will be supporting Ukraine in its battle against Russia for “as long as it takes.” And who knows what that means? The Swamp wants this war to continue and most likely it will.

While President Biden continues to bang the war drums, Putin has been chatting with its neighbors and new BFF Belarus. Now, reports indicate that Russia will be stationing non-strategic nuclear weapons within Belarus territory. According to the UN, those will be in place for aerial use by July, although Russia denies these accusations.

United Nations Permanent Representative and Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday, “We are pursuing cooperation with Belarus without violating obligations. We are not transferring nuclear weapons. We are talking about the retrofitting of airplanes and training teams in the construction of a storage facility on the territory of Belarus.”

Although he did make sure to note adding, “Russia would respond to any provocative measures as it saw fit. A nuclear war cannot be won.”

Since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russia and the West haven’t exactly been on speaking terms, to put it lightly. Both sides say that the other needs to leave Ukraine in order for the fighting to end, and both sides say that isn’t going to happen,

So, the war will continue or persist at an essential stalemate, possibly inching closer and closer to World War III.

Currently, Ukraine has been fortifying troops and conducting practices along its border with Belarus. That has Belarus worried that Ukraine might try to invade Russia through its territory.

This has caused Belarusian leaders to offer a proposal for an immediate ceasefire, which was rejected by Ukrainian leaders. Then Belarus essentially threatened to nuke the West if it tried entering its territory.

So what does the U.S. have to say about all of this? Robert Wood, U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations told Russia last Friday, “Any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would have severe consequences and would fundamentally change the nature of this war.” Wood also called Russia’s accusations “ludricrous.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Izumi Nakamitsu of Japan, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs of the Uniteded Nations was practically begging the two sides to come to the table and craft a peace plan.

Nakamitsu said, “When it comes to issues related to nuclear weapons, all States must avoid taking any actions that could lead to escalation, mistake or miscalculation. They should return to dialogue to de-escalate tensions urgently and find ways to develope and implement transparency and confidence-building measures.”

Since dialogue between Biden and Putin is off the table, the war will likely go on for the foreseeable future. And, if both sides don’t start communications soon, it is going to continue to be the closest we’ve been to a nuclear war, and possibly result in just that.

