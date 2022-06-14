NPR Offers Prizes for Employees Who Rat Out Their Coworkers for Not Wearing Masks

The folks over at NPR sure do know how to boost moral and team building. They’re actually offering rewards and prizes for employees who rat out their fellow coworkers for not wearing masks in the workplace.

What a bunch of winners these people must be! They surely wouldn’t have ratted out the Jews to the Germans in WWII…

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

NPR enforces a strict mask mandate at its office and maintains an anonymous tip line for employees to snitch on colleagues who break the rules. Failure to comply with the mask policy could lead to “disciplinary action, up to and including in termination,” the taxpayer-funded media network reminded staff in a memo obtained by Dylan Byers, a longtime friend of the Washington Free Beacon.

Snitches used to get stitches. Now I suppose they get taxpayer-funded goodie bags for dropping dimes on employees fed up with wearing proven-useless masks.

Masks do not work! NPR has gone insane. https://t.co/htxPmzOFSA — Open NYC! – End all mandates!🚛🇺🇸 (@NycIndoor) May 20, 2022 A tip line to turn those in who don’t comply with an unconstitutional and draconian mask mandate for a virus that’s like a cold or the flu. Makes sense doesn’t it?



The Beacon continued:



Employees at NPR’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., built in 2013 for a total cost of $200 million, were advised as to how to peacefully confront a delinquent colleague in the workplace. “If you notice someone has forgotten their mask, you might tell them, ‘Hey, you forgot your mask.’ It’s actually helping the person to be reminded,” the memo reads. “Nobody is intentionally trying to evade the rule. And if you are reminded to wear your mask, say, ‘Thank you!’”

Imagine working for a company that encourages you to rat out your fellow coworker for not wearing something that doesn’t work. Trust the science? Masks do not work, and there is no science that say they do.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...