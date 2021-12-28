Now Fauci Suggests Canceling New Year’s Eve Plans As COVID Surges

Dr. Killjoy, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been busy this fall discouraging Americans from celebrating together in person.

Even with his previous assurances that those who take the COVID jabs(s) could go back to living pre-pandemic lifestyles, then recently adding the booster shot, is now asking everyone to stay away for large gatherings

On Monday, Fauci recommended Americans “stay away” from large New Year’s parties this year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“When you are talking about a New Year’s Eve party, where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of the vaccination — I would recommend strongly, stay away from that this year,” Fauci told CNN. “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

As expected, New York City Mayor de Blasio is joining the party dampening fray.

Using the increase in cases, and fears of subsequent strain on hospitals as his excuse, the Marxist mayor, who leaves office on New Years Day, just capped attendance at 15,000 for Friday night’s Times Square ball drop, as well as requiring that attendees be vaccinated and wear masks.

Earlier Monday, Fauci called for a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel too, after millions took to the skies to celebrate the holidays this year.

In an interview with MSNBC Fauci told the host:

If you’re making a requirement for vaccination for people to get on planes who are coming into the country, that’s understandable. You don’t want to bring more cases into the country,”

“If you’re talking about requiring vaccination to get on a plane domestically, that is just another one of the requirements that I think is reasonable to consider.”

“You know, there’s requirements that you might want to get if you want to get into college, where you want to go to a university or you want to work in certain places,”“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated. If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

I for one am choosing to live in the liberties guaranteed in our Constitution.

We the people must always reject efforts by fascists to control the population with fear. Dr. Fauci and Mayor de Blasio are prime examples of political power out of control.

And I think we at The DC Patriot can speak for everyone in America when I say, we will now throw an even bigger New Years Eve Party just BECAUSE WE CAN. You don’t make the rules Fauci!!

