Not All Families of Victims Welcomed Biden and First Lady to Uvalde

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects on Sunday to the grief-stricken community in Uvalde, Texas, visiting memorials to children who died last Tuesday in the massacre at Robb Elementary School, as well as survivors, families and first responders.

There was a ton of shock from families of the victims because of President Joe Biden’s visit in Uvalde, Texas; after the mass shooting that killed 21 individuals at Robb Elementary School, a nearby correspondent told CNN sources on Sunday.

I think certain individuals are worried about politicizing this occasion, said Stella Chavez, a correspondent for KERA News. Furthermore, I’ve heard a great deal of shock from individuals.

She said she has heard from people who say, ‘I would rather not center around that, on what might have occurred, what ought to have been occurred; I simply need to zero in on the children.’

When asked whether the family of the victims’ care about Biden’s visit, Chavez said, she thinks it relies upon who you ask. That’s what she feels; generally, the impacted families need to zero in on their friends and family who were killed. Also, she thinks having the head of our nation come here and express, you know, his sympathies means quite a bit to them. However, she likewise knows, and she’s heard individuals say, this moment isn’t the best opportunity for him to come here.

Chavez, who addressed CNN as the president was enroute to Uvalde, added, she truly does believe it’s critical that he’s coming here and particularly so not long after one more comparative excursion to Buffalo, where a horrendous mass shooting likewise occurred.

Concerning the inquiries regarding what took the police such a long time to make a move to stop the shooter, Chavez said that the families certainly need more responses, focusing on that up until this point, the clarifications have been insufficient.

The president posted on Twitter before leaving Sunday evening, “To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, we grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action.”

As Biden left Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde on Sunday, somebody yelled at him as he got into his vehicle, “Follow through with something!” according to various press reports.

“We will,” Biden yelled back, remaining on the edge of the official limousine section of flooring. Amid the visit, the Justice Department announced it would launch a review of law enforcement’s response to the mass shooting.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...