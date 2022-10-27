NOT AGAIN! Democrat Senator Bob Menendez Under Federal Investigation

New Jersey’s resident problem child United States Senator Bob Menendez is yet again under federal investigation according to a report by multiple outlets.

According to CNN, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is conducting the investigation into Menendez.

If you remember back in October of 2017 Senator Menendez went on trial for bribery, and he faced a dozen criminal charges. He was accused of accepting more than $700,000 in campaign related cash and thousands of dollars in free hotel rooms and air travel.

Four different hookers confirmed that they had attended sex parties with Salmon Melgen and Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in the Dominican Republic. Your tax dollars at work as usual America.

The judge in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez later declared it a mistrial, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict for more than a week. Shocker, no surprise here when you’re dealing with a Democrat.

This investigation is just now making the rounds, so it’s unclear what the scope of the investigation is a political adviser to CBS News has more.

CBS News reported:

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez is under federal criminal investigation in New York, sources and a political adviser to the senator confirmed to CBS News.

Michael Soliman, a longtime political adviser to the New Jersey Democrat, told CBS News, “Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported today. However, he does not know the scope of the investigation. As always, should any official inquiries be made, the senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office.”

The news site Semafor first reported the investigation into Menendez.

Thanks to our friends at The Gateway Pundit for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...