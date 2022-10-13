NOT A JOKE: Idiotic Biden Continues to Push Against Assault Weapons While Southern Border and Fentanyl Run Wild Like Hulkamania in the 1980s

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper on several topics. Biden was scheduled to be with Tapper for one hour but only did just over 15 minutes.

During this very short interview with a president that rarely does them, Biden once again pledged more gun control, including an “assault weapons” ban.​

The Blaze posted a segment of the exchange in which Biden talked about being in a situation “where we finally have action on guns.”

Biden added, “And by the way, I’m going to get an “assault weapons” ban, Before this is over, I’m going to get that again, not a joke.”

Joe Biden wants to ban assault weapons:



"I’m going to get an assault weapons ban before this is over, I’m going to get that again, not a joke and watch." pic.twitter.com/rK6POmIYYM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 12, 2022

Biden has been renewing his pledge to “assault weapons with regularity over the past weeks and months. An example was last week on October 5, Biden tweeted “I signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, the first major gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. I’m not going to stop until I again get an assault weapons ban passed,” as reported by Breitbart News.

On September 19, 2022, Biden criticized “assault weapons” then went even further and referred to the sale of semi-automatic firearms as “bizarre.”

And also reported by Breitbart News on August 26, 2022, Biden renewed his pledge to ban “assault weapons” if Democrats manage to hang onto Congress after the November midterm elections.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Give Send Go

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...