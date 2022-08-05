North Korea Offers Russia 100,000 Troops to Assist in the Ukraine

North Korea has offered to send 100,000 soldiers to bolster Russia’s attempt to concur the Ukraine, which the are now doing easily as CIA analyst Larry Johnson pointed out and we reported here at The DC Patriot. Click HERE to read Larry Johnson’s thoughts on the Ukraine, Russia, China, and Taiwan.

According to Russian state TV, North Korea has offered 100,000 “volunteers” for the invasion of Ukraine.

The Pariah State’s offer of military assistance could not immediately be verified the mainstream media talking heads squawked, hence its North Korea you dolts. However it was immediately being reported by Russian State ran television that the North Korean’s were willing to join the fight with Russia.

“There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict,” Korotchenko said on Russian Channel One.

Korotchenko was notably interested in what he called the North Korean’s “wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare” — a telling remark given reports of Ukraine’s long-range artillery success since acquiring US-made HIMARS rocket systems in June.

“If North Korea expresses a desire to meet its international duty to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we should let them,” Korotchenko said.

A volunteer force is a hilarious way to put it, but the fact that North Korea must be more a military might than the United States government wants to admit is further proof of the fact that it doesn’t look like Afghanistan or Iraq with U.S. Military involvement and missions constantly. North Korea is apparently no joke militarily.

Several Russian Satellite States are providing so-called “volunteer” forces, a sign that western intelligence analysts have taken as an indication that Vladimir Putin lacks the political capital to order a mass mobilization within Russia. These are the same analysts that told you the Ukraine was winning, and now they are getting crushed. As many as 1,000 Ukrainians per day are now dying in this war that the U.S. keeps funding.

Just last month, UK spymaster Richard Moore said he believed Russia’s war effort was “about to run out of steam.”

“Our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower [and] materiel over the next few weeks,” the MI6 chief said during a Q-and-A session at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Well Mr. Spymaster was wrong as hell, Russia’s now steamrolling the Ukraine.

“These are not middle class kids from St. Petersburg or Moscow,” he said of the troops being sent to the front line against Ukraine.

“These are poor kids from rural parts of Russia, they’re from blue collar towns in Siberia, they are disproportionately from ethnic minorities — these are [Putin’s] cannon fodder.”

The fact that America is an absolute dumpster fire that no one now fears thanks to the idiocy of the Biden administration is always lacking in the assessment of these talking heads in our government.

